Dimension Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 698,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,042,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 17,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 135,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 550,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $65.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,343.09. The company had a trading volume of 74,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,877. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,455.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,668.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,302.28.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

