Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,001 shares of company stock worth $351,230,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $44.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $784.78. 811,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,145,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.04 billion, a PE ratio of 105.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $897.99 and its 200 day moving average is $944.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $571.22 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.27.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.