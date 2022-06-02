Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $159.21. The company had a trading volume of 82,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $162.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.79 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

