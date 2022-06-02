Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $81.11

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.11, but opened at $83.51. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $83.68, with a volume of 189,220 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

