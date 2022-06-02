DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 206,231 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 60,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

DRTT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.59.

The firm has a market cap of $96.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 87.63%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

