Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires Shares of 2,561,254 Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,561,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,147,000. Plantronics accounts for 1.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 5.99% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLY. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on POLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $31,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,273. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). Plantronics had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 311.62%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.