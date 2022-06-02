Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for about 3.5% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.67% of Garmin worth $174,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, reaching $105.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,832. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $96.79 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.