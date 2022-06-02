Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Cuts Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 1.82% of CEVA worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CEVA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 292,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $79,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

