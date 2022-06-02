Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Invests $502,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.66. 30,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,043. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

