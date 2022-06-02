Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Invests $687,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. State Street Corp raised its position in AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after buying an additional 1,244,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AON by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

