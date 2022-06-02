Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 19,746 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its position in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 11.50% of Geospace Technologies worth $9,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of GEOS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,687. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

