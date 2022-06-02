Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 46,404 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,404 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 9.86% of MiX Telematics worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 1,252,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $601,248.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,836,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,241,050 and sold 189,230 shares valued at $92,723. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,772. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics Limited has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.34%.

MIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

