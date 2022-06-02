Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Sells 8,156 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lessened its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Landstar System makes up about 1.8% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.33% of Landstar System worth $90,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 34.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.13. 1,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,042. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average of $159.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

