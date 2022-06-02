Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Trims Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN reduced its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in PROS were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in PROS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after acquiring an additional 368,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PROS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 341,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PROS stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.54. 2,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,889. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.56.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.