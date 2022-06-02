Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $102.06 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

