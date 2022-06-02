Discovery Capital Management LLC CT Makes New Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.06% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. I-Mab has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

I-Mab Company Profile (Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.