DLD Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000.

Shares of SGIIU stock remained flat at $$9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.59.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

