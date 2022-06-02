DLD Asset Management LP Has $8 Million Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

DLD Asset Management LP cut its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Coherent worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.76. 8,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,870. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62 and a beta of 1.31. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.84.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.40 million. Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

