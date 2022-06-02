DLD Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at about $29,435,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,726,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,582,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPC stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.86. 21,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

