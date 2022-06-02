DLD Asset Management LP Sells 31,790 Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

DLD Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,790 shares during the quarter. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Gores Holdings VII worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $194,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

GSEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 22,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,722. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.