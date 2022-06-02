DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

AYLA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of AYLA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 53,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,403.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

