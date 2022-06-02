DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

VBLT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 1,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,612. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.04.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

