Dodge & Cox Buys 829,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 4.58% of Teck Resources worth $694,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 204.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 25.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 136,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TECK. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of TECK traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.27. The company had a trading volume of 208,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,829. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $44.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

