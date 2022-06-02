Dodge & Cox Increases Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 0.07% of GAP worth $432,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GAP by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in GAP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 22.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 294,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,854. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

