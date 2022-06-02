Dodge & Cox Lowers Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dodge & Cox cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,476,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,591,446 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned 4.38% of Dell Technologies worth $1,880,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DELL stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 58,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,273,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 85.27%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

