Dodge & Cox Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,901,409 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 2.3% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 5.37% of Fiserv worth $3,677,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 181,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 76,868 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $99.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,043. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

