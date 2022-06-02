Dodge & Cox Reduces Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Dodge & Cox lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,154,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591,069 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned 6.57% of Celanese worth $1,202,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,180. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $132.26 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.19.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.81.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

