Dodge & Cox Sells 858,945 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dodge & Cox cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,099,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 858,945 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,984,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,623,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 531,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,346,326. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.