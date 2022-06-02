Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Director Patricia Filikrushel Sells 5,289 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DG stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.