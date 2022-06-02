Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 317,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 124.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

DLPN stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 18.09%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

