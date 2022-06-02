Don-key 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $143,514.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Don-key has a market cap of $1.93 million and $143,514.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00211187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001657 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005356 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,508,131 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

