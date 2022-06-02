DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is 6elm Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

6elm Capital LP grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 15.0% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 6elm Capital LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $25,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of DASH stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 110,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,956,364. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.03.
In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.
DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
