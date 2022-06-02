DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
