DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) is Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. lowered its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,520,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080,000 shares during the period. DoubleVerify makes up 78.5% of Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. owned about 52.02% of DoubleVerify worth $2,746,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,360. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94 and a beta of 1.57.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $240,603.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 17,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,470. 5.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.