Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust (LON:DORE) Trading Up 0%

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 112.52 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 112.52 ($1.42). Approximately 48,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 182,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.50 ($1.42).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

