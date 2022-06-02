DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Up 1.7%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.90 ($0.68). Approximately 64,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 99,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22.

DP Eurasia Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 809 stores, including 615 franchised stores and 194 corporate-owned stores.

