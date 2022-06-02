DRH Investments Inc. Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DRH Investments Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 14.5% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,060,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after buying an additional 223,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.99. 13,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.08 and its 200 day moving average is $220.55. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.