DRW Securities LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DRW Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 190,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,968,099. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.68 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

