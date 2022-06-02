DRW Securities LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,165. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

