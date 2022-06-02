DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for about 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 62,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 42,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 242,080 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330,082 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.21. 135,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,302. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.