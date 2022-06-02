DRW Securities LLC Takes $454,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 33.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

C traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 494,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,299,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

