DSC Advisors L.P. Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DSC Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,182,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

