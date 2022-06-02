DSC Advisors L.P. Has $232,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DSC Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 540,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,667,044. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.