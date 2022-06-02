DSC Advisors L.P. Invests $311,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DSC Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.98. 1,825,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,682,432. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

