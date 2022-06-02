DSC Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.94. 75,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,415. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

