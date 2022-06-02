DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 150 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DSC Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.7% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.59. 19,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,499. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.59 and its 200-day moving average is $338.16. The firm has a market cap of $192.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

