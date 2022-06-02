DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 328 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

DSC Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after buying an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.59. 203,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,878,070. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

