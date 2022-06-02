DSC Advisors L.P. Sells 80 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.74. The stock had a trading volume of 211,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,984,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

