Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $6,995.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,124.57 or 0.53182122 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00446955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,007.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

