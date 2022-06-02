DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.62 Million

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $146,036.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00008401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,387.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,301.62 or 0.40997723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.98 or 0.00459836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031718 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 2,872% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

